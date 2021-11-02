15-year-old boy charged in homicide of 16-year-old Regina girl

Regina police have charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with the death of a teenage girl earlier this month.

The case started on Nov. 1, when police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Rae Street.

A 16-year-old girl's body was found outside the home just after 2 a.m. CST. This homicide was the 12th of the year in Regina.

Police still have not identified the victim by name, but Daphne Head has confirmed to CBC News that the victim is her daughter, Kadee Burns.

In a Monday press release, police said they arrested the 15-year-old male suspect on Friday, but are just now informing the public.

The boy has been charged with second-degree murder but will not be named because he is a minor.

He appeared in court Monday morning.