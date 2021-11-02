Regina police investigating after girl's death, other injury in North Central

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating the death of a "female young person" in the city's North Central neighbourhood early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Rae Street just after 2 a.m. CST for a weapons offence, according to a news release.

When police arrived, they found the girl dead outside of a home in the area.

An injured male was also located nearby and taken to hospital for medical treatment, the release said.

Police haven't released any further information, including the ages of the victims.

RPS said it continues to work with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service to investigate the circumstances surrounding this death.

Anyone with information that could help in this investigation is asked to contact Regina police 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.