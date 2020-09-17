Woman found dead on doorstep of Regina house

Regina police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a vacant home in the city's North Central neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Police were called to the house on the 1300 block of Angus Street around 3:45 a.m. CST.

The initial report was that a person was slumped on the doorstep and not breathing. EMS confirmed the woman was dead.

Police canvassed the neighbourhood, and were looking for any video that might shed light on the incident.

They have confirmed the woman's identity and notified her family but they are not releasing her name. The coroner's office is leading the investigation.

2 other deaths this week

It's the third death Regina police have been called to this week.

A dead man was found on the shore of Wascana Lake on Sunday.

On Monday, a man was found near Sixth Avenue and Park Street by the CP tracks. He was later declared dead.

Police say there's no indication foul play is involved in those deaths.