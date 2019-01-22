6 Regina daycares receive threatening messages, but 'no unusual activities,' police say

Six Regina daycares received a visit from police Tuesday after receiving threatening messages, but police say they found "no unusual activities" after officers were sent to the daycares as a precaution.

In a statement Tuesday, Regina police said they began getting reports just after 3:25 p.m. about threatening messages received by the six daycare centres.

Police said it appears the messages originated in the United States, before being relayed from within the province, and the person making the threats is not in a position to carry out any of the threats.

They also said Regina isn't the only city to have received threats, all of which appear to have been made by the same individual.

Regina police continue to investigate.