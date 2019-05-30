Skip to Main Content
Cyclist injured in Wednesday afternoon collision with vehicle: Regina police
Regina police are investigating after a cyclist was injured during a collision with a vehicle on Wednesday.

Occurred near Dewdney Avenue and Park Street intersection

The cyclist was seriously injured and remains in hospital. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

Police were called to the area of Dewdney Avenue and Park Street around 5:30 p.m. CST. They found the injured cyclist.

He was transferred to hospital by EMS with serious injuries who remains in hospital.

Police say the collision is still under investigation but anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

