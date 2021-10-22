Teen charged in hit and run that injured Regina cyclist

Regina police say a 17-year-old boy is now charged in a hit-and-run collision that seriously injured a cyclist.

A red Dodge Caravan hit the cyclist at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue E. and Fleury Street around 6:20 a.m. CST on Tuesday, according to police.

The 35-year-old man on the bike was taken to hospital and is still there.

In the meantime, police caught up with the teen they think was at the wheel of the van.

He's charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing bodily harm, police said in a news release Thursday.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6.