Regina's Tartan Curling Club closing doors after 60 years

Regina curlers could have one less venue for throwing rocks this winter.

The Tartan Curling Club announced plans Thursday to shut down its location on Broadway Avenue.

"The Tartan is 60-years-old," said Michael Lavis, a member of the Tartan Board of Directors

"It's nearing the end of its lifespan, and the reality is that without a significant investment in that facility, you know, the days are numbered," he said.

According to Lavis, operational costs continue to rise but club membership is not increasing enough to offset rising costs.

"It's become increasingly more challenging for the us be able to run the business and ensure that we are financially viable," he said.

"When we sit down and we look at what we have and what the numbers show, and what's needed to invest in the club, people are going to know that this is the right decision."

Lavis says this is a struggle many other curling clubs in Canada can relate to.

"This is not unique to Regina," he said.

"The reality is right across the province and across our country, you're hearing stories of curling clubs under pressure and transforming themselves, or forced to transform themselves."

Lavis says a proposal to sell the building is also on the table, as the club has received an offer.

Not all bad news for curlers

Despite the closure, local curlers will not be completely out in the cold.

The Board of Directors for the Tartan Curling Club and Caledonia Curling Club, also known as the Callie Club, are proposing amalgamation.

The clubs plan on coming together under one roof at the Callie site on Sandra Schmirler Way.

According to a joint news release by both clubs, "Curlers can rest assured that efforts are being made to accommodate all members and their leagues within this newly amalgamated club."

It also says members will be consulted on how to improve the Callie facility to accommodate members from both clubs.

Members of both clubs will vote on the amalgamation in August.

If approved, the changes will take effect for the 2018-19 curling season.