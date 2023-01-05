Regina Crime Stoppers says it recovered more than $686K in property, cash, drugs in 2022

Regina Crime Stoppers says it recovered about four times as much property, drugs and cash last year than in 2021, despite receiving fewer tips.

The value of the property, drugs and cash recovered last year, thanks to information submitted to Crime Stoppers, was the most the organization has recorded in the last four years, said president Amanda Halderman.

"We are a small group, but we continue to make a strong impact," Halderman said.

Crime Stoppers — a non-profit that supports the police in preventing and solving crime through anonymous tips — released 2022 statistics Thursday.

The organization received 715 tips last year, down from the 888 tips received in 2021, data shows.

Last year, 24 arrests were made and 44 charges were laid as a result of information Crime Stoppers received, data shows. In 2021, 52 arrests were made and 154 charges were laid, data shows.

Despite the fewer arrests, there was an increase of more than $500,000 in the property recovered, and more than $60,000 worth of drugs seized.

Information gathered by Crime Stoppers led to $686,400 worth of property, drugs and cash being recovered last year — up from the $173,060 recovered in 2021, data shows.

It's not unusual for the amount recovered fluctuating year-to-year, Halderman said, as much of it depends on the quality of information received, if the tips can be investigated by police, and how those investigations progress.

Most of the recovered items were found last March, Regina police Chief Evan Bray told reporters Thursday, but he could not give further details in order to protect the identity of those who submit information and the integrity of the program.

"The impact and success of Regina Crime Stoppers is one that we should continue to recognize and celebrate," said Regina Mayor Sandra Masters during a news conference Thursday morning.

"This resource has been an incredibly valuable tool in our community for a number of years."

Bray described the relationship between Crime Stoppers and the Regina Police Service as one the most important relationships the service has.

"Regina Crime Stoppers is a standalone entity that absolutely impacts safety in our community in a positive way," he said, adding that the organization has done so since it launched in 1984.

The tips submitted to Crime Stoppers may not solve a case, Bray said, but can lead to finding thousands of dollars worth of property, or someone dealing drugs, that police would not have known about otherwise.

Regina police Chief Evan Bray raved about how Crime Stoppers helps the city during a news conference on Jan. 5, 2023. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Crime Stoppers offers cash for information that prevents a crime from being committed, or solves a crime. Last year, it approved 31 rewards, but only 11 of them have so far been claimed, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The organization is asking tipsters to follow up to see if they're eligible for a reward.

Halderman thanked the public for submitting information Thursday morning, assuring them that they have helped make Regina a safer place.