Tips to Regina Crime Stoppers in May led to more charges, arrests than in all of 2020

Regina Crime Stoppers says tips it received last month led to more arrests and charges laid than in all of 2020.

"May was truly a fabulous month, unquestionably one of the best in our history since our inception in 1984," Amanda Halderman, the president of Regina Crime Stoppers, said in a news release Tuesday.

In May, the volunteer-run organization received a total of 13 tips, leading to 18 arrests and 39 charges, according to the news release. That compares to 13 arrests and 30 charges laid as a result of tips in all of 2020, according to the organization.

In 2019, tips led to 25 charges and 62 arrests, Regina Crime Stoppers says.

The organization doesn't specifically identify the type of crimes involved, in order to protect the anonymity of tipsters, but said in its release that the tips received in May related to people allegedly violating public health measures, theft, stolen property and other infractions.

Regina Crime Stoppers, which allows people to anonymously report information regarding missing people and criminal activity, gave out a total of $1,950 in rewards to the tipsters.

Reports can be made by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), downloading the Crime Stoppers app, or visiting the website at reginacrimestoppers.ca.