Crime rate fell 23.9% in May compared to May 2019: Regina police
Crimes against people down 7.3% and property crimes down 27.3%
The Regina Police Service has released the city's latest crime statistics, which say the crime rate in the city decreased by 23.9 per cent last month compared to May 2019.
There were more than 1,600 fewer calls to Regina police this May compared to last year, according to the report. Property crimes decreased by 27.3 per cent, while crimes against people declined by 7.3 per cent.
There were 820 recorded property crimes, compared to 1,398 last May. There were 211 crimes against people recorded, compared to 261 last May.
There were 841 fewer thefts under $5,000, which accounted for a 30.7 per cent drop in the rate, compared to 2019.
Calls for mischief or wilful damage saw a double digit decrease of 22.3 per cent compared to last May. Auto thefts were down 45.5 per cent as well.
The board of police commissioners will be meeting Thursday.
