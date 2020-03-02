Crash on Regina's Ring Road kills 1, injures 2

One person is dead and two others are injured after an early morning crash on the Ring Road.

City police say they got a call about a single-vehicle crash at 12:05 a.m. CST Monday.

It happened on the Ring Road between the Albert Street and Wascana Parkway overpasses.

One person from that vehicle died at the scene, and two other people in the car are being treated for serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Police say they are trying to locate the next of kin.

No other details were immediately available.

