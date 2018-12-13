A 64-year-old woman was sent to hospital in Regina with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Friday's early hours.

Police were called to the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive around 12:15 a.m. CST, according to a news release.

Officers found a 64- year old female who was seriously injured.She was taken to hospital by EMS.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

No one has been charged. Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.