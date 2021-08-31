City of Regina to give update on COVID-19 safety measures Tuesday morning
The City of Regina will deliver a COVID-19 update Tuesday morning. At 10 a.m. CST, city manager Chris Holden is expected to announce safety protocols to protect against the transmission of the virus.
Update comes on heels of Saskatoon reintroducing some public health measures
The update comes on the heels of Saskatoon's decision on Monday to once again make masks mandatory at civic facilities and on public transit, and to begin regularly testing city employees for COVID-19.
For Saskatoon, this is a return to most of the public health measures in place prior to the province lifting restrictions on July 11.
COVID-19 numbers are once again rising throughout Saskatchewan, with the province currently reporting more than 2,000 known active cases.
As of August 30, 106 of those cases were in the Regina area.
