COVID-19-positive Regina woman ticketed for failing to isolate
The woman was fined under the Public Health Act.
Police issued a fine after consultation with public health
A 31-year-old Regina woman is the latest person to be ticketed for breaching a public health order.
Police got a complaint late Saturday morning that a woman was COVID-19-positive and not in isolation.
Officers investigated and found her at a home on Buckingham Drive.
After speaking to public health officials, they issued her a $2800 ticket.
She's the twelfth person to be fined under the Public Health Act.