Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan·New

COVID-19-positive Regina woman ticketed for failing to isolate

The woman was fined under the Public Health Act.

Police issued a fine after consultation with public health

CBC News ·
The COVID tickets come with a $2800 fine. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

A 31-year-old Regina woman is the latest person to be ticketed for breaching a public health order.

Police got a complaint late Saturday morning that a woman was COVID-19-positive and not in isolation.

Officers investigated and found her at a home on Buckingham Drive.

After speaking to public health officials, they issued her a $2800 ticket.

She's the twelfth person to be fined under the Public Health Act.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now