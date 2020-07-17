Person who visited Regina Costco, KFC likely infectious with COVID-19 at the time: SHA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning that a person who visited a Regina Costco and a KFC restaurant on July 6 was likely infectious with COVID-19 at the time.

The SHA advisory said the person was at the Costco Regina on ​July 6 between 3 and 4 p.m. CST and at the KFC at 3998 Albert St. S on July 6 between 12 and 2 p.m. CST.

Anyone who was at either of those businesses during those times should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after their visit or seek a testing referral by contacting HealthLine 811, the advisory said.

For information on self- monitoring please go to saskatchewan.ca/covid19.