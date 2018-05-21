$2,800 ticket given to COVID-positive man who was supposed to be isolating: Regina police

Regina police have handed out another large fine to an individual accused of breaking COVID-19 restrictions.

Officers went out for a domestic conflict call — a loud argument — just after midnight back on Feb. 11, police said in a Thursday news release.

They discovered one of the people involved in the argument had tested positive for COVID-19, and was supposed to be isolating.

They escorted the 47-year-old man to his home on the 1200 block of McTavish Street.

He was extremely agitated and appeared to be intoxicated, so they didn't ticket him then, the police service said.

Instead, they went back Thursday and slapped him with a $2,800 ticket for breaching the province's public health orders.

Regina police have now ticketed a total of 25 people for COVID violations — 17 of them since the start of the new year alone.