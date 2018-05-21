Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

$2,800 ticket given to COVID-positive man who was supposed to be isolating: Regina police

Officers responding to a call about a loud argument last week discovered one of the people involved had tested positive for COVID-19, and was supposed to be isolating. They issued him a ticket for $2,800 on Thursday.

17 of the 25 tickets issued for violating public health orders have come since the start of 2021

Police actually dealt with the man back on Feb. 11, but didn't ticket him until this week. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

Regina police have handed out another large fine to an individual accused of breaking COVID-19 restrictions.

Officers went out for a domestic conflict call — a loud argument — just after midnight back on Feb. 11, police said in a Thursday news release.

They discovered one of the people involved in the argument had tested positive for COVID-19, and was supposed to be isolating.

They escorted the 47-year-old man to his home on the 1200 block of McTavish Street.

He was extremely agitated and appeared to be intoxicated, so they didn't ticket him then, the police service said.

Instead, they went back Thursday and slapped him with a $2,800 ticket for breaching the province's public health orders.

Regina police have now ticketed a total of 25 people for COVID violations — 17 of them since the start of the new year alone.

