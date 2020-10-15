2 student cases of COVID-19 found at Regina school

Two students at Ethel Milliken School have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Regina Public Schools spokesperson. The cases are in two separate classrooms.

All families in each classroom have been notified and students will be learning remotely until they're set to return to school Oct. 23.

The school has been cleaned, according to the spokesperson, and all other classes will go on as normal Thursday.

There are 46 active cases in the Regina area as of Wednesday.

A similar situation came to light at Harbour Landing School Wednesday. That school identified COVID-19 in two separate classrooms, according to a Facebook post from the school.

A letter attached to the post indicated that the school would close the two affected classrooms until further notice but that the rest of the school would remain open.