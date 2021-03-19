Regina's drive-thru COVID-19 immunization clinic open to people 60 to 69
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has opened up the AstraZeneca immunization clinic in Regina to all people in their 60s.
Anyone in their 60s can now get a COVID-19 vaccine at the drive-thru clinic
Saskatchewan residents aged of 60 to 69 are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic, located on the grounds of Real Exhibition Association Ltd.
The SHA said it expanded eligibility to align with national guidelines which state anyone who is over the age of 65 can get the AstraZeneca vaccine.
"This will ensure that immunization availability is maximized in Saskatchewan," the SHA said in a press release.
The drive-thru clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Shots are first-come, first-served. Wait times at the clinic can be found here.
