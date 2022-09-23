Regina court shown knife alleged to have been used in killing of Mathew Bossenberry

A man testifying at a Regina murder trial Thursday identified the knife alleged to have been used in a fatal attack on Mathew Bossenberry, and told court Thursday the accused had the weapon on him after leaving the home where Bossenberry was killed.

The witness, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, testified that he drove the accused, Joshua Larose, to a location near a house in the North Central area on Aug. 24, 2020. The man said Larose wanted to pick up drugs for him and his wife, who was with him.

A few minutes passed, the witness testified, which he said was longer than drug deals usually take. Suddenly, he saw two women burst out onto the front lawn of a nearby house, screaming, he told court.

The man pulled up in front of that house and Larose hobbled into the vehicle. They then drove away.

When the man glanced back, Larose appeared to be bleeding, he said. There was also a knife on his lap, he testified.

"What the f--k did you do?" the man said he asked in a panic.

"You know what the f--k I do," Larose replied, according to the testimony.

The witness's testimony came on Day 3 of the Court of King's Bench jury trial for Larose, 42, who is accused of second-degree murder in connection with Bossenberry's death. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

On Wednesday, the court heard from several first responders who testified that Bossenberry had been stabbed and died on the front steps of a house in the North Central area.

Paramedics pronounced Bossenberry, 32, dead at the scene, court heard.

Const. Aaron Robertson produced the knife alleged to have been used in the attack in court Thursday morning. It's a fixed-handle knife with a black blade that, he estimated, was about 15 centimetres long.

The man who drove Larose and his wife to the house testified Thursday that was the same knife he saw sitting on a man's lap on the night Bossenberry was killed.

When a Crown prosecutor asked if that man was in the courtroom Thursday, the witness pointed to Larose, sitting in the prisoner's dock.

Larose did not specify what he had done, the man testified, but his instincts told him it was something bad.

A memorial for Bossenberry was set up on a street post in Regina shortly after he died. (Declan Finn/CBC)

Court also heard testimony Thursday from a woman who encountered Larose the night of the killing and saw that he had been bloodied. CBC News is not identifying her due to a publication ban.

"I thought Mat beat him up," she told court Thursday.

Then Bossenberry stepped out of the house, nude and clearly injured, she said.

"They got me good," he said, according to the witness.

Bossenberry didn't want to be at house: witness

Bossenberry had struggled with drug addiction, the woman said. But on the night he died, it seemed he wanted to get his life together.

She joined him to visit the social services building on Broad Street in Regina earlier that day, to inquire about things like financial aid, she said.

After, the woman wanted to return to the house in North Central, where she and Bossenberry, who had recently gotten out of jail, had been staying off and on, she said.

Bossenberry did not want to go, she said, but joined anyway because he didn't want her to go alone.

His mood changed the closer they got to the house, possibly due to withdrawal sickness, she said.

The woman labelled it a "trap house," or a place where drugs are sold. At the time, fentanyl and crystal meth were sold through a back window at the home, she testified.

Bossenberry was rarely — if ever — directly involved in the drug operation, court heard, but several witnesses said Thursday that he would act as security or an enforcer for the household.

The jury heard from four witnesses who encountered Larose on the day of the incident, including three who were inside the Regina home where it occurred. (Mitchel Wiles/CBC)

During cross-examination, the woman told defence lawyer Bruce Campbell she and Bossenberry did not have to pay for drugs after they moved in.

Campbell asked if she would agree that allowing Bossenberry to stay at the home was a business transaction for the drug dealer.

"Definitely," she said.

The main tenants of the house — the drug dealer and another man — also testified Thursday. The dealer told court he had met Bossenberry while they were in jail and only intended to help Bossenberry by giving him a place to crash.

Their identities are also protected by a publication ban.

Larose seemed calm, witnesses say

On Wednesday, prosecutor David Bélanger told the jury the Crown will attempt to prove Larose had planned the confrontation at the Regina home, where he arrived claiming he planned to make an apology for an earlier confrontation with the drug dealer.

Witnesses who were at the house told court Thursday that Larose seemed calm when he arrived on Aug. 24, 2020.

The man who let Larose inside, after receiving permission from the drug dealer to do so, testified that Larose genuinely seemed to want to apologize for the previous conflict.

But each witness who encountered Larose that day noted he wore what appeared to be work clothes or fishing gear — boots, overalls, gloves, a bucket hat, a long sleeve shirt — and carried a backpack.

"It was smart, what he was wearing," the woman told court.

The man had let Larose in the back door in the kitchen and told him to go to the living room, where the others were, he said. The man returned to the back bedroom, but soon heard something being sprayed.

Bélanger told court on Wednesday that after Larose arrived, he produced a can of bear mace and sprayed it in the house, hitting Bossenberry.

The man who let Larose into the house testified that when he walked into the kitchen, he could feel his eyes burn and his breathing become constricted due to bear spray.

Bossenberry then lept at Larose, and the two fought for minutes, moving from the living room to the kitchen and eventually the back bedroom, witnesses testified.

A two-by-four, used to further secure the back door in the kitchen, was knocked onto the floor and into the back bedroom during the fight, the man said.

Bossenberry grabbed it and hit Larose on the crown of the head twice, threw more punches, used the two-by-four again, then dropped it and punched more, the man testified.

Eventually, Larose pulled a knife, but Bossenberry wanted no part of it, the witness testified.

"Wow, bro. You've got a knife, I'm done," the man recalled Bossenberry saying.

The man had seen Larose holding something that flashed silver and had a coloured handle, but couldn't make out what it was at the time, he said.

When shown a photo of the knife alleged to have been used in the attack, the man said he recognized the handle.

He did not see Bossenberry get stabbed, nor did he see Larose leave, he said.

Day 4 of the trial starts Friday morning.

The jury trial, which is being presided over by Chief Justice Martel D. Popescul, is expected to run until Nov. 25.