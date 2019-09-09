Regina couple sad to lose their flowers to city bylaw

Jim Zinkhan and his wife, Heather, have been watching wildflowers grow in the lot they own next to their home for 20 years.

The flowers and bees in the lot brought the Prairie View couple so much joy that they worked to keep the "garden" up to city standards.

"You could have wildflowers growing on your property as long as they weren't weeds," said Zinkhan. "We were out pretty well every morning for half an hour, an hour, manually controlling the weeds."

But in January the City of Regina passed a new rule about plants in vacant lots — all vegetation that exceeds six inches (15.24 centimetres) in height has to be removed.

The Zinkhans' neighbour helped them mow down the lot on Friday.

Flowers gave wife 'a lot of pleasure'

The Zinkhans' lot used to have a thick growth of wildflowers. It has since been mowed. (Jim Zinkhan/Submitted)

Just a month ago, the couple could see many different flowers from their window, from alfalfa to sweet clover, sunflowers to wild licorice.

Heather loved the plants, especially once she was diagnosed with dementia.

"That's what gave my wife [...] a lot of pleasure, because not only those flowers, but there was all the bees and butterflies that were using the flowers," he said. "I do everything I can to keep my wife happy all the time. And now I've got one area that I can't do that."

The new rules come with a fine of $100 for landowners who do not comply. Second and third offences can run up to $150 and $200 respectively.

Zinkhan and his wife derived great pleasure from wildflowers next to their home. (Fiona Odlum/CBC)

Some homeowners in Regina's new neighbourhoods have voiced concerns about landscaping and unsightly backyards, and new developers must show they've met the city's standards for vegetation and green spaces on their properties.

For years, bylaw officers visited the vacant lot and assured Zinkhan that since there were no weeds visible among the flowers, the lot was just fine.

Zinkhan says he prefers to let nature "do what it does" and he's disappointed the city doesn't agree.