2 charged after counterfeiting equipment, cash found in Regina hotel room

Regina police have charged two people they say were making counterfeit money in a hotel room.

Officers were called to a business on the 4500 block of Gordon Road at about 8 p.m. CST on Thursday.

A 24-year-old Regina woman and a 27-year-old man from Saint John were arrested for allegedly trying to make a purchase using counterfeit money.

Police say the investigation led them to the hotel room, where they found counterfeiting tools, fraudulent currency and ID cards.

The pair are facing a string of charges including possession of counterfeit equipment, making counterfeit U.S. and Canadian currency, fraud under $5,000 and identity fraud.

Their first court appearance was in Regina on Friday.