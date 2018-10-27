New
2 charged after counterfeiting equipment, cash found in Regina hotel room
Two people have been arrested after a report of counterfeit U.S. currency led Regina police to a hotel room containing counterfeiting tools, fraudulent currency and ID cards.
Police received a call about a purchase using fake money on Thursday
Regina police have charged two people they say were making counterfeit money in a hotel room.
Officers were called to a business on the 4500 block of Gordon Road at about 8 p.m. CST on Thursday.
A 24-year-old Regina woman and a 27-year-old man from Saint John were arrested for allegedly trying to make a purchase using counterfeit money.
Police say the investigation led them to the hotel room, where they found counterfeiting tools, fraudulent currency and ID cards.
The pair are facing a string of charges including possession of counterfeit equipment, making counterfeit U.S. and Canadian currency, fraud under $5,000 and identity fraud.
Their first court appearance was in Regina on Friday.