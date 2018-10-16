City councillors want Regina to shift to wind, solar power by 2050

Three city councillors want Regina to commit to being a 100 per cent renewable by 2050.



A town hall has been set for Tuesday night to discuss a motion with that goal. It will be brought to council Oct. 29, with the backing of councillors Andrew Stevens, Joel Murray and John Findura.

The city has not set any renewable energy goals yet, according to Stevens, and Regina can learn from other municipalities that have already agreed to help out.

"There are leaders around both Canada and the United States who have already said to us, 'I hope you approve this motion and we're here to help,'" said Stevens.

"This would kind of put us in a club. And that club is not here to compete. They're actually here to help each other and make sure that more cities are identifying … the need for us to take climate change seriously."

Coun. Andrew Stevens says Regina needs to catch up to cities that are leading the charge on renewable energy. (CBC News)

Stevens said the city can do its part by looking into better ways to power its fleet of vehicles and rewriting building codes to make new homes and infrastructure more environmentally friendly.

The provincial government has promised to have 50 per cent of the province's electricity come from renewable resources by 2030. SaskPower recently said it is on track to meet that goal.

Many environmental advocates want to see goals set at the municipal level, though.

Emily Barber said she thinks the city is capable of meeting the 2050 target by educating businesses and changing policies.

She said the motion will be effective because it caters to the city itself.

"It's very much taking into account the economy and well-being of Regina residents and how we can have a wonderful and easy transition by 2050 to a renewal city," Barber said.

The town hall, which will begin at The Cure Kitchen and Bar at 7 p.m. CST, will feature a number of speakers, including Regina residents who generate their own power using solar panels.

Those who attend will also have a chance to ask questions to panellists and councillors regarding renewable energy.