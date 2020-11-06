Regina city councillors backtrack on support for controversial fossil fuel sponsorship motion

Some Regina city councillors who originally supported a motion to add fossil fuel producers and sellers to a list of groups who are unable to advertise or receive naming rights on city property have announced they're backing down on their support of it.

The motion's sponsor, Ward 6 councillor Dan LeBlanc and Ward 8 councillor Shanon Zachidniak, are among the councillors who announced their decision on social media over the weekend.

"It is clear that the community is very divided," LeBlanc wrote in a Facebook post Sunday. "I received a lot of positive feedback, but I also learned that many people are angry and anxious about my motion."

Zachidniak said in a similar post that a motion is being worked on to remove the ban on city fossil fuel advertising from the sponsorship policy.

"I acknowledge that the tone set by the amendment was counterproductive," she said in her post. "When this was introduced at the meeting, I should have realized that this was not the appropriate approach and I apologize."

Mayor Sandra Masters and councillors John Findura, Terina Shaw and Lori Bresciani voted against the motion at an executive committee meeting where it was introduced last week. Councillors Bob Hawkins, Andrew Stevens, Cheryl Stadnichuk, Landon Mohl and Jason Mancinelli voted in favour of the motion, but Mancinelli has since withdrawn his support.

"The current version is heavy handed and NOT beneficial to the residents I represent," said Mancinelli in a Facebook post last week.

The motion drew the ire of Premier Scott Moe, who called it "absurd" in a news release. He said his government would "seriously consider the future of sponsorships to the City of Regina from provincial energy companies like SaskEnergy and SaskPower," and threatened to claw back millions of dollars the city normally gets from people's power and energy bills.

The motion comes as the city works toward its goal of becoming 100 per cent renewable by 2050. LeBlanc referenced the city's environmental mandate in an interview with CBC's The Morning Edition last week — prior to announcing he would withdraw his support of the motion.

"The City of Regina has been quite clear in recent years that one of our values is environmental sustainability," he said. "It is inconsistent with our stated values to be associated with companies that continue to rely on and promote these sort of high-carbon energy sources."

Regina City Council will meet Wednesday to discuss the motion and make possible amendments to it.