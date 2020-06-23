Regina councillor hoping to discuss reopening outdoor pools for summer 2020

The Government of Saskatchewan has given people the go-ahead to dive into outdoor swimming pools, but so far, the City of Regina is planning on keeping theirs shuttered throughout the summer.

The City of Regina has opened spray pads but not swimming pools. Three city councillors are hoping that will change.

"The kids are back out. They're going crazy over the spray parks being open, so I can imagine the excitement to get into a swimming pool whether it's inside or out," Jerry Flegel said.

Flegel, the councillor for Ward 10 said councillors will get an update on pools at a meeting on Wednesday. Regent Pool, Massey Pool and Dewdney Pool could potentially open.

Flegel said the city wasn't looking at pools initially because they were not expecting the province to allow them to reopen so quickly.

Coun. Jerry Flegel says people were excited to get out to spray pads so the demand for pools would be high. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

"I wouldn't say we got caught off guard, but what we were told was that provincially at the time there were going to be later in the season that the pools are going to open. So we diverted some of our attention to other parts of the city," Flegel said.

"So now we're in a pickle of what do we do?" he said. "Because we weren't expecting these to be given the go-ahead as soon as they have."

Flegel said one option could be to open the three outdoor pools currently in operation. Another option could be to look toward indoor pools that could reopen and stay open the rest of the year.

"We're not sure. We'll have a discussion about it to talk to administration and see what we can do."

The provincial government had allowed outdoor pools to open as early as this week. Indoor pools will be allowed to open in Phase 4.2 of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Flegel said City Council needs to have unanimous consent to talk about the options and hopes the other councillors are open to the discussion. He said he hopes the discussion will be tomorrow instead of in one month because then the swimming season would be a lot shorter.

If pools were to open, people would be required to physically distance and pools would have a cap of 90 people at one time — as per provincial health guidelines. Flegel said research shows pools could be kept clean from the virus as the virus does not survive in water.

A man flips his daughter at a pool in Ontario in 2014. (Galit Rodan/The Canadian Press)

"The demand is going to be high," he said. "And the three pools that are left are used quite a bit."

"We've never had an issue of not having enough people going to the pools and especially now with there only being three, it'll make it even a harder challenge."

Flegel said getting indoor pools open soon as well could help spread swimmers out around the city.

"I'm not sure how we're going to work it."

The City of Saskatoon is expecting to open two of its outdoor pools in the first week of July.