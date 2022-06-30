Regina mayor apologizes for Coun. Terina Shaw's comments on Indigenous people and homelessness

Regina's mayor has apologized for comments a councillor made earlier this month on Indigenous culture and homelessness, but even those who closely follow municipal politics may have missed the apology.

Mayor Sandra Masters' apology was not part of the livestream of Wednesday's council meeting, meaning there's no recording of it.

CBC News has obtained a transcript of Masters' apology, which she says is "on behalf myself as head of council."

The apology was "for any harms or the impact of those questions or comments" that were made.

It also stressed that council is committed to being culturally aware and respecting others.

Masters was responding to comments made by Coun. Terina Shaw, who during a discussion on ending homelessness asked if it was true that some Indigenous people don't want homes.

Shaw said she'd heard the information from an Indigenous person working at Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services (RT/SIS).

The comment drew criticism from people at that meeting as well as Indigenous organizations in the province.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and the File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council (FHQTC) say Shaw misrepresented a conversation she had with Erica Beaudin, the executive director of RT/SIS.

'Misrepresentation'

In a statement issued last week, Beaudin detailed a conversation she recalled having with Shaw present on Nov. 11.

The topic of the conversation was homelessness in Regina and Beaudin's opinions on the different stages and supports a person needs to achieve a safe place to live.

"I stated that, 'within the subculture of the population of homeless people, there are those who prefer not to have the responsibility of their own home. They could be called wanderers.' I further stated that, 'those would be in the very small minority and we must concentrate on providing access to homes and services for the rest who need them,'" Beaudin says in the statement released last week.

Beaudin goes on to say that Shaw herself added "Indigenous" to the description of the people in question when she later brought the comments up during city council. Beaudin says she believes this was most likely the result of Shaw receiving the information from an Indigenous person.

The statement sats that Beaudin offered to meet Shaw to clear up the "misrepresentation," but that Shaw responded by saying that her lawyer would have to be present before cancelling the meeting altogether.

The FSIN, Beaudin, FHQTC and RT/SIS wrote in the statement that they wanted the inaccurate comments made by Shaw to be addressed immediately.

Shaw's comments put the protocol agreement between the City of Regina and the FHQTC in jeopardy, the statement read.

"What Councillor Shaw said was racist and she heard what she wanted to hear," said FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron, adding that if her comments were not addressed it could mean further action.

'Our words can have impact and harm': Masters

On Thursday, Masters spoke with Stefani Langenegger on CBC's The Morning Edition.

"I think it's important that, again, when non-Indigenous people go to speak about Indigenous issues, that we have sensitivity and understand that our words can have impact and harm," Masters said.

Mayor Masters speaks on The Morning Edition

On Thursday, Masters spoke with Stefani Langenegger on CBC's The Morning Edition.

Sandra Masters talks about the latest from city council this week, including sprinklers, tourism and the continued fallout on remarks from one of her colleagues about homeless people.

It's not clear whether the Indigenous organizations calling for a dialogue with the city over Shaw's comments were made aware of the apology.

CBC News has reached out to Beaudin and the FSIN for comment.

When asked by CBC News if there had been any complaints made against Shaw, the City of Regina said they had sparked wide public discussion.

"City administration is not able to fairly or accurately summarize or quantify the number and nature of comments related to this matter."

Shaw did not respond to a request for comment.