Regina councillor concerned about city bylaw officers inspecting body rub parlours
Lori Bresciani said police may be better equipped to watch for signs of human trafficking
A Regina city councillor raised concern about city inspectors — rather than police officers — checking body rub parlours for bylaw infractions during a recent meeting of the city's executive committee.
The committee was debating a report recommending the city assign specific bylaw officers to body rub parlours, a recommendation from the Board of Police Commissioners. The dedicated bylaw officers would be city employees, and would conduct inspections and enforcement for the more than 20 parlours in the city.
The committee voted in favour of the inspectors. The report will go before council next week.
In 2019, the previous city council voted to regulate body rub parlours and allow them to operate in the city's industrial zones only. In September 2020, body rub licensing rules were approved.
Councillor Lori Bresciani said during the recent committee meeting that it concerns her that inspectors may be city bylaw workers and not police, because there are vulnerable women working in these sites.
"City workers are not trained and these are vulnerable women," Bresciani said. "How do we enforce a bylaw with only city workers giving that this is organized crime and potentially trafficking of women?"
Bresciani said bylaw officers may have to give more notice than police for inspections.
"These are vulnerable women and these organizations clean up very fast."
An official said city administration is happy to discuss enforcement with bylaw officials and police, but only in a private session not broadcast publicly.
"Police don't have any special powers, with the exception of if it was an investigation," Regina Police Chief Evan Bray told the committee.
"I don't believe we have any different or special powers that an inspector for the city wouldn't have. It depends on what we're there to investigate and what we're there to do."
Mayor Sandra Masters said everyone should be looking for signs of human trafficking and that bylaw officers could be trained to do so.
Councillor Dan LeBlanc disagreed with Bresciani's concern. He said there needs to enforcement by the city, rather than police. LeBlanc said council should be nervous to send police in to interact with vulnerable women and that council has an obligation to protect them.
"Many of the brokers in body rub establishments are vulnerable women. Some of them may not have all of the documentation and that they may need to legally work with in Saskatchewan or within Canada. They're clearly at risk from interactions with police."
