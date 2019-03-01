Transit union challenges Regina city council to take the bus

Regina Transit's union president is challenging city council to take a bus to work for a week to show that the transit system needs improving.

Kevin Lucier, Amalgamated Transit Union 588 president, said the system needs more resources if it's going to attract more riders.

"Our routing is, shall I say, a little bit old," Lucier said. "It just hasn't kept up with changes and needs of the people."

The challenge comes after a CBC reporter highlighted his experience riding Regina buses.

He found many of his trips took more than twice as long as driving and on more than one occasion during the day he had to wait 30 minutes or more for a transfer.

Waits that long are unacceptable in winter, Lucier said.

Regina Transit union president Kevin Lucier said they need expand schedules to make the system more reliable. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

"We know that Regina Transit lacks the resources that it truly needs to serve our current riders and our growing population who don't currently use transit because it simply isn't a viable option," Lucier said.

Now he has challenged the mayor and councillors to ride the bus all week from March 17 to 23.

He said the experience will show them what transit riders have to go through every day and why there needs to be improvements to the system.

Lucier said ridership has continued to increase each year but there hasn't been a corresponding increase in scheduling.

"Simply put, waiting up to 30 minutes in rush hour for a transfer isn't acceptable," Lucier said. "If we want to truly be seen as a growing and vibrant city, then we need to embrace transit."

He said so far one councillor, Andrew Stevens, has responded to him about the challenge and seems open to the idea.

"I mean, hey, if the system doesn't work for the mayor and the councillors, how can it be expected to work for the citizens of Regina," Lucier said.