Regina city council rejects developers' request for $700K tax pardon on former Capital Pointe site

Regina city council has rejected a developer's request for a property tax reduction.

Smith Street Lands was proposing to buy the property formerly slated to house Capital Pointe, but said it would only do the deal if city council reduced tax penalties on it by about $692,562.60. These penalties have been accumulating since July 2018.

Robert Goldman — president of Smith Street Lands — and lawyers Tony Merchant and Dave Brundige all spoke to council on the request on Wednesday. City administration was recommending council deny the request.

"This property (1971 Albert Street) has had a storied past that we at Smith Street Lands Ltd. would like to correct," Goldman said in the proposal to city council on Wednesday. "We intend to take it from a problem project of the last decade to a new development that the City of Regina can be proud of."

In the end, Regina city council voted to reject the request. The mayor and all councillors voted against the request, with the exception of councillor John Findura.

City council previously approved a temporary one-year parking lot for the property.