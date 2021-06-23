Regina city council to debate contentious 29-unit rapid housing project

A controversial housing project is set to be debated at Regina city council's Wednesday meeting.

Last July, the city was awarded $7.75 million from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation to help build 29 affordable housing units. The housing units would be for those transitioning away from homelessness and reintegrating into the community, including families.

Last week, council's executive committee recommended that the city approve the land transfer for the 29 housing units, after hearing both strong opposition and support from delegates.

If passed, the land will be transferred to Silver Sage Holdings and operated by Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services.

The site for the housing units — at 120 Broad St., near Imperial Community School and a seniors care home — was announced in December, after city administration explored around 20 property options, according to city manager Chris Holden.

The city purchased the site, which it says is well-suited to the project due to its size, appropriate zoning and proximity to transit, community resources and amenities.

Ward 7 Coun. Terina Shaw later raised concerns about the lack of consultation from city administration before the decision was made to locate the project within her ward.

At a virtual meeting in early January, she reiterated that point and called for better consultation with her going forward about the project.

Both city administration and the mayor have said they are working on improving consultation for future projects.

Some people who joined the Jan. 5 virtual meeting expressed concerns about personal safety, drug use and the possibility of mentally unstable individuals living in the affordable housing units.

But Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens said at that meeting that the project will be a significant step forward for the city, which is working to reduce homelessness.

The project is not an emergency shelter — a point which seemed to cause confusion for some delegates at last week's executive committee meeting.

Erica Beaudin, the executive director of Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services, which will be operate the housing units, said there is a misconception that people will be coming and going constantly from the affordable units, or that people who will use the housing will be dangerous.

In fact, the units will be available to people who have already been working with supports for months and who are ready to live independently, she said at last week's meeting.

"We see this as … [a] continuum of services for individuals so that they become independent, responsible citizens in the city of Regina," she said.

Council meets Wednesday at 1 p.m. CT.