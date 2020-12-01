Regina councillor says premier should 'stay in his lane' after fossil fuel sponsorship debate

A Regina city councillor is pushing back at Scott Moe, after a council executive committee decision resulted in the premier threatening to pull Crown corporation support to the city.

Coun. Dan LeBlanc's comments come after a Wednesday vote by city council's executive committee on naming, sponsorship and advertising rights with the city. Under current city rules, tobacco, cannabis, pornography and alcohol companies cannot pay for naming rights to city buildings.

LeBlanc, the city councillor for Ward 6, proposed an amendment that would add fossil fuel producers and sellers to the list, meaning oil and gas companies such as Federated Co-operatives Limited or Shell wouldn't be able to pay to put their logos on public parks and buildings within the city. The companies would still be able to advertise within city limits.

"The City of Regina has been quite clear in recent years that one of our values is environmental sustainability," LeBlanc told CBC Radio's Morning Edition in a Thursday interview.

"It is inconsistent with our stated values to be associated with companies that continue to rely on and promote these sort of high-carbon energy sources."

The amendment was highly debated and passed 7-4 Wednesday, with Mayor Sandra Masters, Couns. Lori Bresciani (Ward 4), John Findura (Ward 5) and Terina Shaw (Ward 7) opposed.

The proposal would still need to be approved at the Jan. 27 city council meeting to take effect.

Moe quickly weighed in Wednesday, issuing a statement calling the amendment "absurd." If it passes, Moe said his government will "seriously consider the future of sponsorships to the City of Regina from provincial energy companies like SaskEnergy and SaskPower."

"This motion is a hypocritical attack on the hard-working workers and employers that fuel Saskatchewan's economy and fund important community initiatives through voluntary sponsorships," Moe said.

The premier added that if the motion passes, he will assume the city no longer wants to receive its share of municipal surcharges from SaskPower and SaskEnergy, "which could instead be distributed to other Saskatchewan municipalities."

"Mr. Moe should stay in his lane and stay out of municipal politics," Coun. LeBlanc said Thursday. "Frankly, I would think he has bigger fish to fry with his handling of the COVID crisis."

LeBlanc said Moe's handling of the months-long lockout of workers at Regina's Co-op Refinery Complex's shows the premier doesn't stand with workers.

He also argued threatening the municipal surcharge doesn't make sense, as that's an amount taken from Regina residents to put into local funds.

"It lacks credibility in terms of standing with workers. And I think it's also profoundly unfair to Regina residents to think about that sort of thing, given that we pay for it."

LeBlanc said it's not hypocritical to use SaskPower while moving toward renewable energy. He said he hopes his fellow councillors will not be swayed by Moe's statement or be "bullied out of that position."

Work with progressive companies: Mancinelli

Coun. Jason Mancinelli (Ward 9) said he's hoping for changes to the wording of the amendment ti show support for companies that are transitioning to renewable energy and products.

Mancinelli was one of the seven who voted yes to the amendment, but said he supports and relies on the oil and gas sector for his own personal livelihood.

"I wanted to co-operate in the movement of things towards a greener future for Regina. And I wanted to bring some insight and some wisdom to not be derogatory, knowing that you have to also respect how we got here."

It has totally labelled people anti-oil and gas, which isn't the case. - Ward 9 Coun. Jason Mancinelli

He said he'd be in favour of naming rights being sold to oil and gas companies that are investing billions into renewable resources and working toward renewable energy products, such as electric cars. If that isn't changed, then Mancinelli said he will vote against the motion at the full council meeting next Wednesday.

"This was a work in progress, not a finished paper policy document.… It has totally labelled people anti-oil and gas, which isn't the case," he said.

"Many of the companies we rely on are very progressive and we want them to be partners as they are transitioning."

Jason Mancinelli is the Ward 9 city councillor in Regina. He said he isn't anti-oil and gas, but does want to support companies making investments in renewable energy. (City of Regina)

Mancinelli said he was surprised when Moe weighed in on an unfinished policy.

"It seems like low-hanging fruit, a distraction at best," he said. "I can see his viewpoint. I think he has a responsibility to protect those industries and I respect him for that. But for this situation … I think it's out of context."

Mancinelli said Moe's statement was heavy-handed but he believes that the premier would make cuts to the city's funding if the proposal is approved with the current wording.