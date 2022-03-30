Special Regina council meeting will discuss 'astounding' garbage issue

The garbage problem in Regina's streets will be addressed at a special city council meeting Thursday.

Councillors and residents have said there is a lot of litter, loose garbage and illegally dumped items strewn across the streets and back alleys of the city.

Couns. Andrew Stevens and Dan Leblanc originally put forward the clean communities motion last April and it will be discussed Thursday.

City council pushed back the motion last month due to other topics running long.

Stevens said the issue was present when he was the councillor for the Heritage community. When he switched to Ward 3, which includes North Central, the issue was very apparent.

"It was astounding how terrible the issue was, [there was] everything from garbage strewn around to not just litter, illegal dumping, piles of needles and other drug paraphernalia," he said. "It was a problem that seemed to be getting worse and it's certainly on the top of people's minds come spring when the snow melts away."

Stevens said the issue is more than just unsightly yards or alleys, it is also a public health issue that erodes the "value and quality of the community."

As of right now, the city doesn't have a litter pick up service.

Stevens suggested council look at expanding the service levels for certain communities, as well as stricter enforcement of bylaws for illegal dumping.

"Maybe people don't have the money to take couches and refrigerators and other large items away. Mattresses especially get piled up," he said. "That's a service solution, so we're going to look at an existing service and [propose] expanding it throughout the spring, summer and fall."

Another solution is an expedited enforcement process for private properties whose owners do not keep their yards clean.

"Bylaw officials will conduct thousands of inspections in the course of a year. We want to see that process go from, in some cases, weeks or months of notice to an actual consequence, [to] something compressed in two or three weeks," Stevens said. "As you can imagine, it can be difficult to regulate and demand that residents do particular things with their property. But we can.

"Is it difficult? Yes. Is it impossible? No."

When asked why this issue persists, Stevens suggested some of the trash might be due to people who are rummaging through bins to look for items to recycle at Sarcan.

"That's a socioeconomic issue. If we're talking needles, clearly that's an addiction and consumption use issues," he said, acknowledging these issues will not be solved with this particular approach.

When it comes to illegal dumping, he said he believes it is a simple lack of respect.

"I know for a fact this happens, [some] people don't have much respect for certain communities and they'll think, 'well, it's just a garbage dump and I'm going to drive my materials from my basement, I just did some renos and I'm going to take it over to North Central'," Stevens said. "That happens all too frequently."

The special city council meeting will begin Thursday at 11:00 a.m. CST.