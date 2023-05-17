REAL finances on agenda for City of Regina council meeting at 1 p.m. CST

City of Regina council will debate Wednesday whether to allow Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) to take on more debt, and have the city administration help with its long-term finances.

Council meets at 1 p.m. CST Wednesday. Members will discuss REAL cash flow and debt restructuring, an integrity commissioner investigation report and publicly disclosing toxic spills and leaks, among other things, according to the meeting agenda .

Last week, the executive committee voted to push REAL financial issues onto council, recommending it let the organization access $3.4 million in debt — within its current $21-million debt ceiling — to pay off the money it already owes.

It also recommended that it instruct city administration to develop a long-term sustainability plan for REAL, and report back to council for consideration ahead of the next budget.

The recommendations came after a report stated REAL — a municipally-owned corporation that runs the city's exhibition grounds, Mosaic Stadium, the Brandt Centre and Tourism Regina — would owe $6.9 million by September.

The report, which was forwarded to the executive committee, suggested REAL would be unable to make its debt payments unless it took on more debt, or received a cash injection.

Delegates from REAL, including president Tim Reid, presented the organization's financial situation to the executive committee during last week's meeting. They suggested the money woes were mainly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the entertainment industry, but further questioning from committee members cast doubt over the sustainability of REAL's current business model.

Integrity Commissioner investigative report

Council is scheduled to respond to a report that suggested Coun. Andrew Stevens be punished for disclosing a confidential report and issue a written apology to Coun. Terina Nelson for having done so.

Former integrity commissioner Randy Langgard, on behalf of the current integrity commissioner, investigated a complaint Nelson made last January.

She accused Stevens of breaching the city's code of ethics bylaw in July 2022 after he forwarded a confidential report she had sent him — that was for his eyes only — to other council members, the acting city clerk, the acting city manager and the city solicitor, according to Langgard's report.

Langgard accepted Stevens' assertion that the disclosure may have been unintentional, but he stated it was careless nonetheless.

Council will decide whether to pass Langgard's recommendations, according to the agenda item .

They could also choose to impose another censure, sanctions or corrective actions, per the city's code of ethics bylaw, including a reprimand, educational training, or removing Stevens from council committees or "other bodes," among others.

Council could also choose not to reprimand him.

Langgard's report was dated March 30. The code of ethics bylaw requires city council to consider an investigation report within 90 days of it being provided to the city's executive committee.

Toxic spills data

Council will discuss how city administration should publicly disclose toxic spills and leaks.

A year ago, the executive committee received its first annual report on the topic from the administration.

The committee is recommending that city council direct administration to maintain the current reporting process, but with a "friendly amendment."

The amendment would see future annual reports be submitted to the executive committee, then the report would be published on the city's open data portal.