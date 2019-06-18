Regina council says more info needed before decision on bylaw for drivers passing cyclists

Regina's city council decided on Monday night to ask for more information before making a decision on a motion proposing fines for motorists who pass cyclists too closely on the road.

The motion would have seen motorists mandated to give at least a metre of space to cyclists while passing at 50 km/h, but the topic of cyclist safety quickly turned to a prolonged discussion on bike helmets.

Brandon Wright of Bike Regina said his organization does not support helmets being mandatory.

"Bike Regina would like to see this council continue to remove barriers to cycling — not add them, thereby growing the cycling numbers and enhancing the overall health of the community," Wright told council.

"We certainly do not want to penalize people for making a personal choice. We understand the severity of injuries and Bike Regina will always encourage people to wear helmets."

The motion, introduced by Coun. Joel Murray, will be back before council during the first quarter of 2020 after more information has been obtained.

Coun. Lori Bresciani said the report will address how other cities have handled enforcement, helmets, bicycle safety and safe passing distances.

She said it was better that the report was sent back for more information instead of risking a defeat of the motion at Monday's meeting.

Council also wants to know how a safe passing distance bylaw would affect other local bylaws if it was passed.

"Anytime you go to a school, they're always talking about helmet safety, wearing a helmet," she said. "We want more cyclists but we want to ensure safety."

Bike Regina delegate Brandon Wright said requiring helmets is a deterrent to cycling and the while the organization encourages riders to use them, it does not support mandatory helmets. (Creeden Martell/CBC)

Wright donned his helmet after his delegation as he became frustrated by what he referred to as a "distraction" during his address.

"I think it's important to create bylaws that that prevent incidents — a safe passing bylaw would prevent it from happening," Wright said.

"A helmet just gives a perception of safety and sometimes that counters true safety where cyclists feel more confident."

Wright said Bike Regina wants to increase ridership first and foremost.

Mayor Michael Fougere said there will be money set aside for bike lanes and a discussion will be had at budget time, but he said that's a separate issue.