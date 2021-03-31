Regina city council to vote today on removal of Sir John A. Macdonald statue

Regina's city council is set to vote on the fate of the Sir John A. Macdonald statue in Victoria Park.

City administration recommends in a report that the statue be removed. Twenty people are set to address city council, some for the removal and others against it. The council meeting is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CST.

The vote comes after demonstrations and a petition last summer reignited debate on the statue. If the council votes to remove the statue, it would be put into storage until administration can consult local groups and find a new appropriate place.

The report said removing or relocating the statue doesn't have an impact on the broader understanding of history. It said that while there is a "theme" in public response that it would "erase" history, the statue on its own tells an incomplete story.

A red dress, which honours and represents missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, was hung beside the statue of John A. Macdonald in Victoria Park last summer. For months the city has been doing consultations about the statue and its place in Victoria Park. (CBC)

Administration said the statue overlooks the negative impacts Macdonald's policies and initiatives have had on Indigenous peoples.

"These policies include use of day schools and residential schools as tools of assimilation, relocation of Indigenous peoples away from traditional hunting and fishing areas to make room for European settlement, and an inadequate and often corrupt system for delivering rations to reserves," the report said.

Statue shows incomplete story, report said

There is also information missing about Macdonald's impact on other ethno-cultural groups, the report said. It said the Chinese head tax policy was implemented under Macdonald at a cost of $50. It later grew to $500 and was eventually replaced by the Chinese Exclusion Act, which banned most Chinese immigration until 1947.

"These policies had a longstanding impact on the Chinese community in Canada; immigrants, mainly men, spent long years separated from their families, some never seeing their loved ones again. Lost cultural traditions occurred from this separation," the report said.

It would cost $25,000 to $35,000 to remove the statue, treat the site and engage the public. The city said this money can already be found in existing budgets.

A new location would be somewhere the statue could be accessed by those who wanted to view it, but not a public park or public event space, and would include appropriate context with interpretive panels that speak to Macdonald's full legacy, the report said.