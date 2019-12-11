Regina council approves new bus routes to airport, Westerra

Regina city council approved new bus routes and the Regina Police Service budget during deliberations on Tuesday night but will have to dip into reserves to do it.

The bus routes approved are for the neighbourhood of Westerra, located on the west end of the city, which currently has no transit. The cost to city council will be $98,000 and service is expected to be up and running by the spring.

City council also approved a three year pilot project to see a route to the city airport, which the city anticipates will cost $144,000 in 2020.

Finally, the city decided to find an additional $50,000 for paratransit — a joint provincial program — to reduce the customer waitlist and volume of unaccommodated trips.

Between January and June of 2019, 919 paratransit trips were denied. Coun. Lori Bresciani described the program as a deteriorating service which is not meeting the needs of the people.

Mayor Michael Fougere supported the motion on the grounds that he write a letter to the Saskatchewan government calling on the appropriate provincial department to chip in.

The cost of these three initiatives — $292,000 — would be covered by dipping into the city's surplus, which is earmarked to go into general reserves.

Currently, city administration is projecting a $6.5 million surplus, which would go into the general reserve funds, taking it to $23.9 million.

The cost of covering the transit money would reduce the funds down to $23.6 million, if it's finalized.

The meeting also saw the approval of the 2020 budget for the Regina Police Service. The service was requesting $96 million, just under a $4 million hike over the $92 million budget last year.

Budget deliberations will continue Friday afternoon.