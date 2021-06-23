Municipal boundaries, new community centre on Regina city council's agenda Wednesday

Regina city council is set to discuss municipal boundaries, a new community centre and residential drainage when it meets Wednesday afternoon.

Amending the current wastewater and storm water bylaw — which was last updated in 2016 — is among the first items on the agenda.

City administration is suggesting council vote in favour of a new bylaw that would allow for the protection of city-owned drainage infrastructure, and for the enforcement of new and existing lot grading regulations.

Council has budgeted up to $366,000 for this project. That included $125,000 for running a public awareness campaign, purchasing vehicles and equipment, and another $225,000 for two new positions to deliver the service.

The public awareness campaign would educate residents about how to maintain proper drainage on their properties, focusing on things like lot grading guidelines and requirements, and the enforcement process.

Archibald Jephtas-Crail, a resident of Ward 10 in Regina, is among the two delegations set to speak at Wednesday's meeting.

In a letter to council, Jephtas-Crail is asking that a drainage system be created for existing city easements, noting the spring runoff from the easement behind their home usually leads to flooding.

"Despite my pleas to city council over the years, nothing has been done to alleviate the problem of water collecting in the easement and seeping into my basement," Jephtas-Crail wrote. "Our situation is not unique, and we have done all we can to fix the problem."

The president and CEO of the Regina and Region Home Builders' Association is also expected to go before council in support of the amendments.

Expanding boundaries for new canola crush plant

In order to proceed with the new Viterra canola crushing facility — which was unanimously approved by city council last year, despite some business opposition — city administration is proposing an adjustment to the municipal boundaries. It would dip into the RM of Sherwood, north of Regina.

The city's current land doesn't "adequately accommodate the needs of the proposed development," according to a financial strategy and sustainability report submitted to council.

"Not proceeding with a boundary alteration will jeopardize the economic opportunity presented by Viterra," the report reads.

"As development would occur outside the city's boundary and no property taxes would be collected by the city, recovery of any city services provided to Viterra and any other costs incurred by the city related to the development would need to be recovered through extra municipal surcharges or other charge structures which would likely serve as a deterrent to Viterra locating in the capital region."

The parcel of land in question for the new Viterra canola crushing plant is north of the city, and shown on this map with blue diagonal stripes. (City of Regina)

The report says the facility is expected to generate roughly $1.3 billion in revenues, once it's up and running. The report doesn't say what time period the $1.3 billion applies to.

When the build was announced last April, the head of Viterra said the plant is set to create 1,000 construction jobs and approximately 100 full-time positions when it's complete.

The cost to construct the facility remains confidential.

New northeast joint-use school, community centre

Despite already-approved funding for a new community centre at the site of the current Imperial School at 160 Broad Street, city council has to vote to move forward with it.

The $3.5-million build will be in addition to a planned joint school project.

The city's Catholic and public school divisions are set to replace Imperial, McDermid, St. Peter and St. Michael Schools at the site.

The existing North East Community Centre is located at Imperial School and would be replaced by the new facility.

However, before the community centre is included in this project, approval is required to delegate authority to negotiate and approve an agreement with either one or both of the school boards involved. That would allow for city funding to help construct the centre in the same building.

"This [current] centre has provided valuable space for the delivery of programs and services to the community for several years and the centre serves a priority high needs neighbourhood in terms of socioeconomic profile," the city planning and community development report submitted to council says.

"The opportunity to partner with the school boards allows opportunity for increased collaboration and for the replacement to be cost effective compared to building a standalone facility."

If approved, this new $3.5-million build would replace Imperial, McDermid, St. Peter and St. Michael Schools and the current North East Community Centre (which is already located in Imperial School). (City of Regina)

If approved, Regina's Catholic and public school boards will be responsible for any design, consulting and construction required throughout the joint-use school project.

The city will still have control over how its funds are allocated toward the development of the community centre, ensuring the design meets its needs.

Possible changes to pesticide use, whistleblower policy

Five councillors are set to put forward a notice of motion at Wednesday's meeting, asking for a review of the city's cosmetic use of pesticides. These are chemicals — such as herbicides and insecticides — that are used to make lawns and gardens attractive to the eye.

"The City of Regina has reduced its use of cosmetic pesticides in its parks but has no bylaws regulating the cosmetic use of pesticides on city or private property," the document reads.

Councillors Cheryl Stadnichuk (Ward 1), Andrew Stevens (Ward 3), John Findura (Ward 5), Dan LeBlanc (Ward 6) and Shanon Zachidniak (Ward 8) have signed their names on the notice of motion.

Along with a review of the research on how the elimination of cosmetic pesticides protects biodiversity (such as birds and pollinators, like bees and butterflies), it's also asking city administration to seek feedback from residents.

The councillors say they'd like to see a report brought before executive committee — which is city council in committee form — by the fourth quarter of this year.

Ward 4 councillor Lori Bresciani is also putting forward a notice of motion, asking for the whistleblower policy for City of Regina employees — which was established in January 2020 — to be amended.

As it stands, the city manager is expected to review reports of wrongdoing to determine if the allegation will be investigated by an independent investigator or by city staff. Bresciani would like to see an "internal tribunal" — made up of an internal auditor, director of people and organizational culture and city solicitor — created to manage the policy instead.

"The policy should provide adequate safeguards to ensure that no employee experiences any form of retaliation when bringing forward information in good faith," the document reads.

Bresciani says she'd like to see city administration provide executive committee with a report on this in the second quarter of this year.

Regina city council's regular meeting is set to begin at 1 p.m. CST Wednesday.