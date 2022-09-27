Regina police commissioners hear report on unit that tracks offenders after release

Regina's board of police commissioners received an overview Tuesday morning of the corrections support unit (CSU), getting a closer look at how dangerous offenders are monitored once released back into the community.

The unit was formed in 2020. Two full-time officers are responsible for surveillance and investigations, and three part-time police officers are assigned to submit arrest warrant requests, and summonses for people unlawfully-at-large or on probation.

A report submitted to the board on Tuesday said the unit was originally supposed to have 10 officers: six investigators, three integrated partners and an analyst.

"With the expansion of the unit to the full capacity as envisioned, CSU would be able to increase productivity with its current mandate and be able to include the management of young offenders as well as persons of interest on probation orders and conditional release orders," the report said.

Chief Evan Bray said the goal is still to expand the unit, which was originally created by moving around prior resources, when the police service moves into its new building within the next year. He said the plan is to collaborate with community partners and civilians, such as probation workers — two of whom already began working alongside CSU this year.

In the meantime, Bray said he's impressed with the work his five officers have done over the last two years, prioritizing check-ins and assessing risks with certain offenders.

"This work was being done before, but if you've got an area that's assigned and designated to do this work, then you take ownership of it, and I think you're more collaborative in your efforts," he said, adding CSU officers tend to have better relationships with offenders and their families.

Bray said the unit has also helped find those who are unlawfully at large, often working with RCMP or other municipal police services.

"The problem is, the number is fairly high — not just for our community, but for Canada as a whole," Bray said.

"A lot of times, the people are quite transient. Just because they have a warrant originating out of Regina, or wherever, doesn't necessarily mean they are in that location."

Regina police statistics say that last year CSU tracked down 133 "arrestable offenders" after they fell off the grid.

The unit also monitored 99 offenders, making sure they were following their release conditions, and 68 dangerous "habitual offenders" were arrested for not doing so.