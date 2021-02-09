Skip to Main Content
Regina Correctional Centre inmate, 38, dies while on remand, province says

An inmate remanded in Regina died Monday afternoon, the Saskatchewan government announced Tuesday.

Inmate found in medical distress in a holding cell Monday, declared dead at 3:40 p.m. CST

CBC News ·
The in-custody death at the Regina Correctional Centre was not COVID-related, the province said. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

The 38-year-old man was found in medical distress while in a holding cell in the admissions area of the Regina Correctional Centre, the province said in a news release.

Corrections staff called for EMS and initiated "life-saving measures" until paramedics arrived and took over, the release said, but the inmate was declared dead at 3:40 p.m. CST.

The RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the in-custody death, and the provincial Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will conduct an internal investigation, the release said.

The death is not related to COVID-19, the release added.

