Regina Correctional Centre inmate, 38, dies while on remand, province says

An inmate remanded in Regina died Monday afternoon, the Saskatchewan government announced Tuesday.

The 38-year-old man was found in medical distress while in a holding cell in the admissions area of the Regina Correctional Centre, the province said in a news release.

Corrections staff called for EMS and initiated "life-saving measures" until paramedics arrived and took over, the release said, but the inmate was declared dead at 3:40 p.m. CST.

The RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the in-custody death, and the provincial Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will conduct an internal investigation, the release said.

The death is not related to COVID-19, the release added.

