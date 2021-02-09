Regina Correctional Centre inmate, 38, dies while on remand, province says
An inmate remanded in Regina died Monday afternoon, the Saskatchewan government announced Tuesday.
Inmate found in medical distress in a holding cell Monday, declared dead at 3:40 p.m. CST
An inmate remanded in Regina died Monday afternoon, the Saskatchewan government announced Tuesday.
The 38-year-old man was found in medical distress while in a holding cell in the admissions area of the Regina Correctional Centre, the province said in a news release.
Corrections staff called for EMS and initiated "life-saving measures" until paramedics arrived and took over, the release said, but the inmate was declared dead at 3:40 p.m. CST.
The RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the in-custody death, and the provincial Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will conduct an internal investigation, the release said.
The death is not related to COVID-19, the release added.
More from CBC News: