Regina Correctional Centre inmate, 46, dies while on remand, province says

A 46-year-old man died in a Regina prison earlier this week.

Sheldon Rosebluff, an inmate on remand, was declared dead on Wednesday morning at the Regina Correctional Centre, according to the RCMP and Saskatchewan's Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

The man was seriously injured and became unresponsive after an altercation with another inmate, they said.

Staff at the facility started life-saving measures and called emergency medical services, who announced the death of the 46-year-old on scene at around 8:50 a.m. CST, they said.

The second person involved, a 31-year-old man, was not injured, according to police.

Adrian Cote has been charged with one count of second-degree murder. Cote appeared in Regina provincial court on Thursday, RCMP said.

The 31-year-old is set to have his next court appearance on Oct. 25.

Aside from the investigations of the RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will also do an internal investigation, it said.

Rosebluff's family has been informed about his death, according to the ministry.