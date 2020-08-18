3rd inmate dies at Regina Correctional Centre this summer

The Government of Saskatchewan says a man has died at the Regina Correctional Centre.

The province said that, at approximately 1:20 a.m. CST on Sunday, August 16, a male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell.

The man is the third inmate at the correctional centre to die this summer. A man was also found unresponsive on July 9, and a second was found unresponsive on August 7.

Two women were also found unresponsive in their cells at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre. One was found on July 2, the other on July 30.

The province says none of the deaths are related to COVID-19 and the families have been notified.

RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating. The Ministry of Corrections and Policing said it will be conducting an internal investigation.