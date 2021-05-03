Regina Correctional Centre has highest number of COVID-19 cases of any correctional facility in Sask.

The Regina Correctional Centre currently has the highest number of cases out of any correctional facility in Saskatchewan.

The number of active COVID-19 cases at the Regina Correctional Centre is now 126, with 84 inmates considered active and 42 staff considered active.

Last week, 80 inmates were considered active cases, as were 36 staff members. There are about 400 staff members at the Regina Correctional Centre.

As of April 30, there are 128 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan correctional facilities. (Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety)

The Government of Saskatchewan said staff working at correctional facilities are now designated as a frontline priority group for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Our government is extremely grateful to staff in correctional facilities, who have been working tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of inmates during this unprecedented pandemic," Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Christine Tell said in a statement.

The government said vaccinations are being offered to inmates across the province based on eligibility. So far, 22 inmates have been vaccinated at the Regina Correctional Centre.

A total of 215 offenders have been vaccinated in provincial correctional facilities in Saskatchewan.