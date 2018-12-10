Regina cop charged in 2016 with on-duty assault now charged with assaulting detainees

A member of the Regina Police Service who was charged in 2016 with assaulting a man during an arrest is now charged with assault stemming from a different on-duty incident.

Cpl. Colin Bradley Magee, 46, a 17-year-member of Regina Police Service, has been charged with two counts of assault stemming from incidents in September of 2018.

Magee was on duty when the alleged assaults occurred.

The alleged assaults occurred in the detention area of Regina Police Service and involved an adult man and a male youth. Both victims have been informed of the charges.

According to a news release issued by the Regina Police Service, the charges stem from an investigation by the Public Complaints Commission.

As per The Police Act, 1990, Magee has been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the criminal process. He will not be in contact with the public.

Magee will appear in court on May 27.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray will address the media at 1:30 CST on Tuesday to provide more details.

Previously referred to alternative measures program

This is not the first time Magee has been accused of violence on duty.

In 2016 he was charged with assault after allegedly using excessive force when arresting James Escamilla. Two years later that case was referred to Regina Alternative Measures Program, to Escamilla's dismay.

Escamilla told CBC News at the time that he had hoped to see the matter resolved through a court process as opposed to alternative measures programing and was worried there would be no repercussions for Magee's actions.

Magee was moved into an operational role with the Regina Police Service when his case was referred to alternative measures programming. A Regina Police spokesperson confirmed at the time that Magee would still be interacting with members of the public who were arrested.