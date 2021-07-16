Regina passes municipal ban on conversion therapy

Regina City Council has passed its local ban on conversion therapy.

The bylaw bans the widely debunked practice of conversion therapy, which is intended to get people to change their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The ban makes it illegal for people to counsel others with the intent of changing their sexual orientation or gender identity.

No delegations or speakers were allowed to speak on Wednesday as it was a simple vote on the third reading of the prospective bylaw which passed ten to one.

Wednesday's vote was the conclusion of a somewhat tumultuous path toward implementing the ban.

In April, council voted to bring forward a bylaw based on the conversion therapy ban that was passed in Saskatoon in February.

During public meetings in April, dozens of delegations from Alberta, Saskatoon and Ontario addressed council on the topic.

Many of the organizations opposed to the proposed bylaw used homophobic and transphobic rhetoric, saying any potential ban it would infringe upon their right to seek their choice of therapy while others cited religious freedom.

The majority of people from Regina were supportive of the bylaw ban. At the time, Coun. Cheryl Stadnichuk said there was a three to one ratio of people being supportive.

Cheryl Stadnichuk is the councillor for Ward 1 in Regina. (Cheryl Stadnichuk/Facebook)

"We've also heard from counselors and faith leaders who have said this will not affect their ability to counsel people. They do not see this by in any way. So we have heard that from people who actually do that counselling. And I'm going to take their word for it," Stanichuk said at the July 14 meeting.

The bylaw could've actually been passed earlier except for a lone hold-out on council. Bylaws need three readings and votes to come into effect. All three can be done in one meeting if it is unanimous.

However, council voted 10 to 1 on the first and second bylaw readings. The lone vote against was Coun. Landon Mohl.

Mohl had requested changes to the bylaw allowing for some therapies to repress or reduce sexual attraction for a purpose unrelated to a desire to be heterosexual, such as for sexual addictions or celibacy.

On Wednesday, Mohl was once again the sole vote against the bylaw.