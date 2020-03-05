Regina considering helmet bylaw for cyclists which would result in $29 fine for non-compliance
Bylaw would not go into effect until July 15, if approved
Regina city council will decide Wednesday whether or not cyclists in the city should be required to wear a helmet while riding thier bikes.
The proposed helmet bylaw would result in a fine of $29 from the Regina Police Service for people who don't comply.
If approved the bylaw would not into effect until mid-July.
The bylaw could also be combined with an education campaign on general cycling safety. The cost of the program would cost about $65,000 a year for two to three years, if city council decides to go down that route.
Among discussion will be safe passing distance for motorists when sharing the road with cyclists.
Council may ask city administration to prepare a report about the implications of requiring motorists to give cyclists 1.5 metres of space when travelling at 50 kilometres an hour.
If they're travelling slower than that, then the requirement would be one metre of space between a cyclist and a passing vehicle.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.