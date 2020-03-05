Regina considering helmet bylaw for cyclists which would result in $29 fine for non-compliance

Regina city council will decide Wednesday whether or not cyclists in the city should be required to wear a helmet while riding thier bikes.

The proposed helmet bylaw would result in a fine of $29 from the Regina Police Service for people who don't comply.

If approved the bylaw would not into effect until mid-July.

The bylaw could also be combined with an education campaign on general cycling safety. The cost of the program would cost about $65,000 a year for two to three years, if city council decides to go down that route.

Among discussion will be safe passing distance for motorists when sharing the road with cyclists.

Council may ask city administration to prepare a report about the implications of requiring motorists to give cyclists 1.5 metres of space when travelling at 50 kilometres an hour.

If they're travelling slower than that, then the requirement would be one metre of space between a cyclist and a passing vehicle.