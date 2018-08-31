Regina company fined more than $23K after 2016 electrocution

A Regina company has been fined more than $23,000 after one of its workers was electrocuted two years ago.

Kyle Ringlein, owner of High 5 Mechanical, was fined $17,000 and was also slapped with a $6,800 victim surcharge.

The worker died on Aug. 9, 2016 while installing an air conditioning unit. A guilty plea was entered for contravening section 464 of the province's Occupational Health and Safety legislation.

The guilty plea was essentially for the company failing to ensure the worker was safe around electrical equipment, which ultimately resulted in the person's death.

"While everyone is responsible to create and maintain a safe and healthy workplace, employers carry the greatest responsibility because of their authority and control over the work site," the province said in a news release.