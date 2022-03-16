Regina community steps up after shirts for Ukrainian fundraiser stolen

Many people in Regina have been contributing in any way they can to help Ukrainians as Russian attacks continue. But one Regina business that's been helping the cause ran into a roadblock recently.

Tall Grass Apparel partnered with Ukrainian Co-op in Regina to sell shirts with logos based on the Ukrainian flag. All the proceeds from shirt sales are going toward humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

On March 7, Tall Grass Apparel owner Matt Thompson had a fresh batch of shirts delivered to his house, as the store is closed on Mondays. UPS had instructions to deliver them to his back door, but delivered them to his front door instead.

"Within like 45 minutes, two younger individuals came by and grabbed the two boxes and took off with them. And they're going to be sorely disappointed when they open them and find a bunch of blank shirts."

The theft was caught on camera. Thompson said he was very disappointed.

"It hurt the heart a little bit. I mean, it was something we were trying to do good for. And it was like 130 shirts, so about $1,300, which isn't a small hit to a small business during the pandemic at all. It's actually quite a big one."

Ukrainian Co-op was also disappointed when it heard about the theft.

"We were devastated. These shirts are bringing happiness back to people's hearts. It's their way of contributing to the disaster that's going on. So it was a hard hit," said Chrystal Cardinal, deli clerk at Ukrainian Co-op.

Thompson said that since the theft, Tall Grass has had a lot of support from the community.

"We've had a lot of people wanting to donate."

Then on Friday a man, who would like to remain anonymous, went to Tall Grass Apparel and paid for all the stolen shirts.

"He was just very, very excited. And it blew me away," said Thompson.

On Monday, the Cornwall Centre called to ask to pay for the shirts as well. Thompson said they had already been paid for, but the two businesses will team up to raise money for Ukraine.

"It feels good. Like you can actually see the world sort of starting to come together a bit more now. It kind fell apart in the pandemic, but there's a lot of togetherness," Thompson said.

Chrystal Cardinal works at the Ukrainian Co-op in Regina. (CBC News)

Ukrainian Co-op says it's touched by the generosity of the anonymous donator.

"It's nice to see the humanity back in people after so long of living in a lot of negativity. With this positivity that's happening out of that was amazing to see," Cardinal said.

As for those shirts, the Ukrainian Co-op said they're expecting more in by next week.