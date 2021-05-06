Regina community and recreation centres to open May 10

The City of Regina says it will reopen its indoor recreation facilities and community centres on Monday.

The facilities closed on March 28 as a precautionary measure, as COVID-19 cases involving coronavirus variants of concern began to surge in Regina.

The city says it has been in consultation with provincial health officials and has decided recreation and community centres can be reopened safely.

COVID-19 protocols will be in full effect, and all activities will require pre-registration in order to limit lineups and maximize the number of people who can participate.

According to the city, residents can register for drop-in activities beginning at 9 a.m. Friday online or by calling the PlayLine at 306-777-PLAY (7529).



Among the city's outdoor facilities are tennis and pickleball courts and golf courses.