Regina committee approves two new off-leash dog parks

A Regina committee has approved plans for two new off-leash dog parks, complete with designated small dogs areas.

The city's community and protective services committee met on Wednesday morning. The plans for the two new off-leash dog parks were passed unanimously. They will now go to city city council on Sept. 30 for final approval.

The committee recommended that a new park in Mount Pleasant open on Oct. 31. It would wrap around the existing ball diamond in the Mount Pleasant Sports Park at 750 N Winnipeg St.

The Mount Pleasant dog park plan has an area specifically for smaller breeds and wraps around an existing ball diamond. (City of Regina)

Councillor Jason Mancinelli asked city administration if local residents had concerns about the proposed 7 a.m. CST open time for the park. Administration said it hadn't heard any concerns like that yet.

"Let's get this thing open, and I think then we can work from there," councillor Jerry Flegel said. He suggested hours be adjusted in spring if needed.

The other off-leash dog park is planned for the former Regent Par-3 golf course site in the city' northwest. It is expected to open in September 2021, depending on construction time.

The Regent off-leash dog park has a small breed area divided by a chain link fence and two pedestrian gates. (City of Regina)

A third off-leash dog park is planned for A.E. Wilson park in Regina, but was not part of the proposal approved Wednesday. City administration said it will start consultation with local residents if the park is approved in the 2021 city budget.