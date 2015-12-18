Regina planning commission to explore density target options by end of 2021

Regina's planning commission is going to explore changing density targets to potentially allow for more urban sprawl.

Couns. Lori Bresciani, Bob Hawkins, and Landon Mohl made a motion at Wednesday's planning commission meeting asking administration to prepare a report analyzing options for adjusting density targets for neighbourhoods on the edges of the city by the end of 2021. The motion passed.

The councillors say the current density target limits market choice for detached, larger single family homes or bungalow condos, and that Canadian cities similar to Regina have flexible density targets depending on different neighbourhood characteristics, market demand and amenities.

City administration will also consult the development industry and talk to similar cities about their density targets.

"It's really dangerous to eliminate the density targets," said Vanessa Mathews, an associate professor of geography & environmental studies at the University of Regina, specializing in urban planning.

Taking away density targets would allow development that doesn't create a complete, self-sufficient neighbourhood, she said. Those widespread areas are costly for municipalities, she said.

"The overall picture is that the costs, the annual cost to a city of having a suburban home versus having a central city home is more than double the cost to the city," Mathews said. "What Regina really needs to do is to focus on its broader goal of intensification planning."

The city has set a target of 30 per cent new growth in established areas. Mathews said it is nowhere near that target right now, with hundreds of vacant lots that could be transferred into infill lots and housing.

"So we're not at a point right now where there's just so many people that are wanting housing in the city that we are going to need to do unrestricted growth. That's never a good idea," Mathews said.

Mayor Sandra Masters said council won't be automatically adjusting density targets. Instead, what passed was a request for more information. Masters said the city is nowhere near the 30 per cent intensification in existing neighbourhoods, but that this is looking at a separate area.

"Density that creates congestion, that is affecting people's quality of life, isn't good for anybody either," Masters told The Morning Edition. "We're just looking for the information so we can look for best practices."

Masters said the report will come back with recommendations to make sure the city is planning new neighbourhoods in a way that makes them favourable long term for all people.

Environmental groups concerned about urban sprawl

At Wednesday's meeting, Larissa Shasko presented on behalf of the board of Envirocollective. She said the group believes changing density targets undermines the city's sustainability goals.

The city is also currently working on an energy and sustainability framework. Shasko said this motion undermines that work.

She said these types of areas make it more difficult to walk places, harder to commute with accessibility concerns, people have to drive more and there are more roads to maintain.

"Housing diversity serves to help low income families as well as newcomer and Indigenous communities, who are often excluded from housing when large homes on large lots dominate neighbourhoods," Shasko wrote in her submission to council.