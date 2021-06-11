Regina man awakens from 5-week COVID-related coma in time to meet his unborn son

A Regina man got back the chance to become a father when he came out of a COVID-19-related coma after five weeks.

Hien Thach was hanging on by a thread after he was hospitalized at the Regina General Hospital due to the virus, which he contracted on March 25.

The second day he was admitted, he went into a coma after experiencing seizures, difficulty breathing and a high fever.

Doctors told his wife Tina, who is seven months pregnant, that it was unlikely Thach would awaken.

"During that time there isn't a moment in the day or night that I am not scared," Tina, who speaks Vietnamese, said via a translator.

"I'm very scared that the baby I'm carrying won't have a father."

Tina's husband Hien Thach was in a coma for five weeks due to COVID-19 complications. She feared her husband would die without meeting their unborn son, who is expected on Aug. 8. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Tina would pray every hour for her husband to wake up. Her boss and best friend Han Le started a GoFundMe to help Tina should the worst happen. More than $13,000 was raised and was initially earmarked for funeral expenses. Others donated diapers and baby supplies.

Thach woke up at the end of May. His seizures stopped but his fever remained high. Doctors and nurses would ask him questions, like if he knew who his wife was, and his eyes would meet Tina's.

Tina told Thach, who always wanted a son and had even picked out a name prior to his sickness, that they were expecting a boy.

"She told him, 'You have a boy and you need to fight for him and come home with me and your son. We're waiting for you,'" Le said. "He understood that and he cried."

Thach gradually improved. His fever broke and eventually he started having solid foods again and talking.

He's now recovering at the Wascana Rehab Centre.

"How I'm feeling is happiness and the feeling that there isn't anything more that I value than my husband returning," Tina said. "I just need that my son has a father and that my son is born healthy, then I will be happy in life."

Hien Thach FaceTime's with his wife Tina and friend Han Le, from the Wascana Rehabilitation Centre. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Thach family pays it forward

The family is so appreciative that they plans to return the money donated to them back to the health-care professionals who helped save Thach's life.

"She just wants to thank everyone who helped her and give it to the hospital. They work so hard for the whole time during COVID," said Le, who organized the GoFundMe. "A lot of people need help, that's why she wants to give that money back."

The family is now waiting for Thach to get well enough so he can deliver the cheque to Regina General Hospital himself.

Han Le (left) and Tina are all smiles as they FaceTime Tina's husband, Hien Thach, who is recovering from COVID-19 at the Wascana Rehabilitation Centre. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Phong Le, who is not related to Han Le, wanted to donate $5,000 through his humanitarian group Quỹ Bác Ái Regina to help Thach with his recovery. He said he support's Thach's decision to pay it forward.

"He feels so good about the supports the community put together. The health-care system needs money more than him right now and he wants to give back the money to the organization to help others in a more difficult situation," said Phong Le, chairman of Quỹ Bác Ái Regina.

"He's not just thinking about himself, but he's in this situation and he's thinking about other people too."

Phone Le, who is the chairman of Quỹ Bác Ái Regina, a humanitarian group, said the Vietnamese community came together to help the Thach family. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Vietnamese community unites

Phong Le said it's not unusual for Vietnamese people to come together during times of need.

"Even though we have a small Vietnamese community in Regina, in a situation like this there's so much love, caring and bonding," he said.

He said they have been praying every night for Thach and others who continue to suffer from COVID-19.

Those who spent months praying for Thach's recovery, and holding out hope he would awaken to meet his son, said it wouldn't have happened without the health-care workers.

"Tina went to the hospital a lot," Han Le said. "She saw the worst cases there. And doctors and nurses work so hard. That's why she wants to donate the money. A lot of people need help right now."